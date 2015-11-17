See All Dermatologists in Manhattan Beach, CA
Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD is a Dermatologist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri, College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Umar works at Dr. U Hair And Skin Clinic in Manhattan Beach, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. U Hair And Skin Clinic
    2121 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Finetouch Dermatology
    819 N Harbor Dr Ste 400, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 318-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2015
    Dr. Umar is a very professional and artistic hair transplant doctor. He has an immaculate attention to details.
    Paul in New York, NY — Nov 17, 2015
    Dr. Umar's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Umar

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982797593
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Of Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • Charles R Drew University Medical Center, Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow New York
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maiduguri, College Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Umar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Umar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Umar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Umar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

