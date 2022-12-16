Overview

Dr. Saovaros Michaels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Michaels works at The Obgyn Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.