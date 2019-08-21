Overview

Dr. Sapna Thomas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Digestive Health Institute - Westlake in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.