Dr. Sara Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Diaz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Anthony North Family Medicine14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 430-5560
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr. Diaz saved my life. My health concerns had been dismissed by another health care provider. My previous doctor ran tests but claimed they were all normal. My first visit with Dr. Diaz could have been very overwhelming for her, but she was prepared, had reviewed my history and recent test results and was prepared to offer me a suggested treatment plan. As a result of her listening to me, taking into account my history and then being willing to quickly act and take initiative, she was able to get me to the correct specialist that diagnosed me with cancer. Because she listened to me and took action, I was diagnosed and in surgery within a couple months and am cancer free less than 4 months after my initial visit with her. I am grateful that she didn't dismiss my concerns as my previous care provider did. Today, she continues to treat me and help me work toward better health in all aspects. Would I recommend her? YES! Without hesitation!
About Dr. Sara Diaz, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417111899
Education & Certifications
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
- Indiana University
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.