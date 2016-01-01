Dr. Sara Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Healy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sara Healy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
About Dr. Sara Healy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1457677833
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.
