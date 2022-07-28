See All Dermatologists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Sara James, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sara James, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. 

Dr. James works at Central Dermatology Center in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC and Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dermatology Center PA
    2238 Nelson Hwy Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 401-1994
  2. 2
    Burton Linthicum/Christman Mds
    3900 Browning Pl Ste 202, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-2735
  3. 3
    Central Dermatology Center â€“ Raleigh
    1212 Cedarhurst Dr Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-2735
  4. 4
    Central Dermatology Center â€“ Cary
    110 Preston Executive Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 653-1344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sara James, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417303488
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

