Dr. Sara Kerley, MD
Dr. Sara Kerley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Kaiser Permanente Parkside Medical Offices Laboratory215 S Parkside Dr Ste 215, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (303) 338-4545
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- QualCare
Sarah is a great addition to Kaiser Permantee. She always has a cheerful demeanor and you can tell she likes her job. She has been the first doctor who understands what I have been going thru. She listens. Clarifies before determining next steps. She is compassionate in her service delivery of her job. I would highly recommend her. In addition her assistant compliments her in her service delivery to patients. Both of them make a great team.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1932388642
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Kerley accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
