Overview of Dr. Sara Kim, MD

Dr. Sara Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Kim works at Glendale Adventist Cancer Center in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.