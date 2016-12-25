Dr. Sara Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Sara H Kim MD A Medical Corporation381 Merrill Ave Ste A, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8198
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sara Kim is an amazing doctor. First time as I saw her, said to myself, Fred you are in good hands. I enjoy visiting Dr. Kim office to get my Radiation Prostate cancer therapy. The staffs and Radiation Therapists they are very friendly. I fill that I’m with my own family, I have never such Emotions before. I’m so happy to go daily for treatment. I recommend Dr. Sara Kim to everyone. Overall, I have a great experience and I’m happy with my excellent Dr. Kim and her staffs.GOD Bless
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1851405278
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
