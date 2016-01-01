Dr. Sara Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sara Myers, MD
Dr. Sara Myers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
-
1
Summit Pediatrics LLC3171 NE Carnegie Dr Ste A, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 525-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Myers?
About Dr. Sara Myers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1396772463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.