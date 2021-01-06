Dr. Sarah Apollo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Apollo, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarah Apollo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.
Locations
Sarah Apollo D.O.6200 E Canyon Rim Rd Ste 105B, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 363-3197Monday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Apollo is an amazing doctor-she actually listens to you and looks at you as an entire person and sees you systemically addressing not only the physical but the mental health issues out as well as coordinates your care with other providers to avoid conflicts in medication or care. She also works friends family members spouses to address issues related to your problems that are affecting your health care snd is open and caring. She is extremely knowledgeable in many areas of health as well as cosmopolitan. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sarah Apollo, DO
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730114372
Education & Certifications
- U Calif David Med Ctr
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Cal State Chico
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apollo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apollo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Apollo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apollo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.