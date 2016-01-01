Dr. Falcon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Falcon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Falcon, MD
Dr. Sarah Falcon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Falcon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Falcon's Office Locations
-
1
Unitypoint Health Methodist900 Main St Ste 720, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 495-1640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falcon?
About Dr. Sarah Falcon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1629389226
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falcon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falcon works at
Dr. Falcon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.