Overview

Dr. Sarah Falgowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Falgowski works at Delaware Psychiatry and Wellness in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.