Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Hill, MD
Dr. Sarah Hill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Stephanie Bergstein MD LLC12065 Old Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-5351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr Sara hill is very knowledgeable and experienced .As a new mom I always have lots of questions regarding my 9 month old son and she always answers them very patiently . In addition to her knowledge, she really understands the new mom's concerns , She even called me back whit in 15 minutes and answered my questions when my son has some issues .She is very caring .I really recommend her .
About Dr. Sarah Hill, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366475824
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.