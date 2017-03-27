Overview of Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD

Dr. Sarah Humphreys, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Humphreys works at Sapphire Pediatrics in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.