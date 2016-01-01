Dr. Manney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Manney, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Manney, DO
Dr. Sarah Manney, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Manney works at
Dr. Manney's Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sarah Manney, DO
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Clinical Pathology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
