Dr. Mayberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD
Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gardendale, AL. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Mayberry works at
Dr. Mayberry's Office Locations
Primary Care at UAB Medicine Gardendale960 Rocket Way Fl 2, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 631-3452
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great pediatrician. Takes care of all my Grandchild’s needs.
About Dr. Sarah Mayberry, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1700230679
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
