Dr. Sarah Mourra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mourra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Mourra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Mourra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Mourra works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute PC8631 W 3rd St Ste 1100E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 601-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mourra?
the greatest dr i have seen in 15 years of dealing with depression
About Dr. Sarah Mourra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487815882
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mourra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mourra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mourra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mourra works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mourra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mourra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mourra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mourra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.