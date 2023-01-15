Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD
Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.

Dr. Rainwater's Office Locations
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0436
Bossier Multispecialty Clinic4481 Viking Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 626-2593
- 3 1512 W Kirby Pl, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0000
Edward John Mayeaux, MD1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 813-2528SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sarah Rainwater by far surpassed my expectations of a primary doctor.. Highly recommend her..
About Dr. Sarah Rainwater, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093212748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainwater has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainwater has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainwater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainwater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainwater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.