Dr. Sarah Syed, MD

Internal Medicine
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarah Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Syed works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine-bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Brightwaters, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine-bay Shore
    39 Brentwood Rd, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 591-7400
  2
    Madonna Physicians Services PC
    402 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 894-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Treadmill Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Flu Shot
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Sarah Syed, MD

    Internal Medicine
    10 years of experience
    English
    1588002281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education
    Internal Medicine
