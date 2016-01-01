Overview

Dr. Sarah Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Pulmonary Medicine-bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Brightwaters, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.