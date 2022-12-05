Overview of Dr. Sarala Reddy, MD

Dr. Sarala Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Sarala K Reddy MD in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.