Dr. Sarala Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Sarala K Reddy Md. PC755 Park Ave Ste 120, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 784-7803
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
I have been seeing doctor reddy for about 12 years. I have had a great experience with her. She will work with you until you find the correct meds. She has helped me a lot and I would recommend her. I am doing much better because of her.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Nassau University Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.