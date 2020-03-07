Dr. Saran Rosner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saran Rosner, MD
Overview of Dr. Saran Rosner, MD
Dr. Saran Rosner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosner's Office Locations
- 1 245 Saw Mill River Rd, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 741-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosner is a One of a kind physician. Perfect in all aspects of practice and the hands of miracle worker. Thank you Dr. Rosner again.
About Dr. Saran Rosner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396831590
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.
