Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. Palakodeti works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Toledo Clinic Obgyn
    4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5713
    Toledo Clinic
    5757 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5713

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Umbilical Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Limberg Flap Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2021
    A truly amazing surgeon is hard to find and impossible to forget. Dr. Palakodeti removed my gall bladder with the Davinci robot. I did not, for even a second, have any fear or doubt that I was in good hands. I am a nurse and I will never forget his kindness, compassion, and his overall outstanding care and skill. I healed very quickly and was able to return to work on day 6. By two weeks, I felt so good that I did not feel like I had had anything done. I would highly recommend him.
    Wendy Zettel — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639331887
    Education & Certifications

    • Cosmetic Surgery-Meadows Surgical Arts
    • General Surgery-Cleveland Clinic/South Pointe Hospital
    • S Pointe Hosp/Oh Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Miami University - Oxford OH
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarath Palakodeti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palakodeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palakodeti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palakodeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Palakodeti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palakodeti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palakodeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palakodeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

