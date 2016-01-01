See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burien, WA
Dr. Saravanasundaram Lakshumanan, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Saravanasundaram Lakshumanan, MD

Dr. Saravanasundaram Lakshumanan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. 

Dr. Lakshumanan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lakshumanan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst
    16110 8th Ave SW Ste B3, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anemia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anemia

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Saravanasundaram Lakshumanan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1255860979
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

