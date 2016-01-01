Overview of Dr. Sathesh Evalappan, MD

Dr. Sathesh Evalappan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Evalappan works at University Urgi Care in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.