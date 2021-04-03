Overview of Dr. Sathyamurthy Viswanath, MD

Dr. Sathyamurthy Viswanath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Viswanath works at Village Internal Medicine in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.