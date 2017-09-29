See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Satish Lal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Satish Lal, MD

Dr. Satish Lal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Lal works at John S. Cho MD Inc in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John S. Cho MD Inc
    10841 White Oak Ave Ste 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 989-4002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Broken Arm

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Satish Lal, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 60 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1720042377
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    • All India Inst Med Sci
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satish Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lal works at John S. Cho MD Inc in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lal’s profile.

    Dr. Lal speaks Hindi and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

