Dr. Satish Vallabhaneni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Beverly Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 908-2552
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Beverly Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Vallabhaneni has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallabhaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
