Overview of Dr. Satishkiran Kedika, MD

Dr. Satishkiran Kedika, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kedika works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.