Dr. Satoko Miyamoto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Satoko Miyamoto, DO
Dr. Satoko Miyamoto, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyamoto's Office Locations
- 1 3000 Colby St Ste 202, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 899-6220
-
2
Mindpath Health201 N Civic Dr Ste 183, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 299-9033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Satoko Miyamoto, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1588839146
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyamoto.
