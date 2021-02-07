Dr. Saurin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saurin Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Brookhaven Heart PLLC325 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (781) 344-1808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently went to Dr. Patel with chest pain and shortness of breath. He sent me directly to Long Island Community Hospital where I underwent a cardiac catherization and did a stent. Because of Dr. Patel's immediate response to my symptoms he stopped my CAD condition from getting into the dangerous zone.
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati
- 1245648203
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
