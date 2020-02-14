Overview of Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD

Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mavridis works at Cardiac Surgery PC in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.