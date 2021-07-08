Dr. Scot Currie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Currie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scot Currie, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Lexington Surgical620 Howard Ave Ste 3F, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-7500
- Upmc Altoona
I highly recommend Dr. Currie. He removed my gallbladder. He not only explained in in clear terms what the issues with my gallbladder were, why the need for surgery and what to expect after surgery, he also listened to some health concerns I brought up at my first consultation with him, he gave me his opinion and helped me get these concerns addressed before scheduling surgery. He doesn't rush you or make you feel uncomfortable talking to him. He and his staff are welcoming, friendly, professional and make you feel at ease.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Currie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Currie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Currie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Currie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Currie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Currie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Currie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.