Dr. Scott Barber, DDS
Overview
Dr. Scott Barber, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Barber works at
Locations
Aspen Dental6262 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (855) 384-3427
Aspen Dental5101 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (844) 225-4812
Aspen Dental2226 Missouri Blvd, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (855) 395-0610
Aspen Dental1680 NW Chipman Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (844) 226-1741
Aspen Dental2910 Trimble Rd, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (844) 229-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- First Dental Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barber is an excellent oral surgeon! He made us feel comfortable and took his time to listen to our concerns and answer us with all the different options available.
About Dr. Scott Barber, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
