Overview

Dr. Scott Barton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in St George, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Barton works at Revere Health in St George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.