Dr. Scott Bradley, MD
Dr. Scott Bradley, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Bradley, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Bradley works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Defect Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Heart Defect Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr. Bradley saved my daughters life! He is an amazing surgeon. His team is also great. We highly recommend Dr. Bradley and MUSC.
    Brittany — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Bradley, MD
    About Dr. Scott Bradley, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1346355351
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California At San Francisco|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hosp|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Dr. Scott Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Bradley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.