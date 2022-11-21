Dr. Scott Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Bradley, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
Dr. Bradley saved my daughters life! He is an amazing surgeon. His team is also great. We highly recommend Dr. Bradley and MUSC.
About Dr. Scott Bradley, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of California At San Francisco|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Mass Gen Hosp|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Harvard Medical School
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bradley
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
