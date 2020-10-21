Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM
Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Burdge's Office Locations
Advanced Ankle and Foot Care21524 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 829-9315
W. Sam Williams Jr MD PA204 S 4th, Ganado, TX 77962 Directions (361) 771-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burdge is wonderful. He is very skilled and has a great deal of knowledge. His staff is warm, friendly and inviting. I recommend this office
About Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1538277470
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake Co Gen Hosp
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
