Overview of Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM

Dr. Scott Burdge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Burdge works at Advanced Ankle and Foot Care in Katy, TX with other offices in Ganado, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.