Overview of Dr. Scott Cooper, MD

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Cooper works at Mercy Clinic Orthopaedics in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.