Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Orthopedics1000 S 52nd St, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-9607
Mercy Clinic - Orthopedics1101 S HORSEBARN RD, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-9607
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- QualChoice
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
In September 2006 I was attending a wedding in Eureka Springs and fell down several stairs breaking my left lower left leg and ankle in three pieces. I was 57 year old at the time and there was concern about my ability to heal. Well since my emergency surgery with Dr. Cooper and my return to my home outside New Orleans I have been zip lining, scuba diving, mountain hiking and rock climbing! Not to mention several trips to Europe. Not bad for a "woman of my age". None of this would have been possible without the excellent emergency surgery Dr. Cooper preformed on me following my accident. It has been 16 years since my surgery and I have complete range of motion in the joint and no pain at all in that leg. Thank you Dr. Cooper for a job well done.
About Dr. Scott Cooper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
