Overview of Dr. Scott Cordray, DO

Dr. Scott Cordray, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pagosa Springs, CO. 

Dr. Cordray works at Pagosa Springs Medical Center in Pagosa Springs, CO with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cordray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pagosa Springs Medical Center
    95 S Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 731-3700
  2. 2
    Ear Nose & Throat Inc.
    2448 E 81st St Ste 1350, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 252-5114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
  • Pagosa Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Scott Cordray, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1982693396
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Oral Roberts U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cordray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cordray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cordray has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

