Dr. Scott T Farber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Farber works at Farber Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.