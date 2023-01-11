Overview of Dr. Scott Ferry, MD

Dr. Scott Ferry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Ferry works at OrthoIllinois in Rockford, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.