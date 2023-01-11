Dr. Scott Ferry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ferry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Ferry, MD
Dr. Scott Ferry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Dr. Ferry works at
Dr. Ferry's Office Locations
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
OrthoIllinois650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd Ste 115, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 381-7382
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- ECOH
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had to take both my son and my daughter to see Dr Ferry for sports related injuries. They are 7 and 9 years old. He was very thorough, talked directly to my kids and listened intently to what they said and explained things to both me and the kids so they would understand. His bed side manner was amazing!
About Dr. Scott Ferry, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417178385
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Rockford
