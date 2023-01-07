Overview of Dr. Scott Grewe, MD

Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed



Dr. Grewe works at Orthopedics Northwest PC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.