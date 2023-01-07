Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Grewe, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Grewe, MD
Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed
Dr. Grewe works at
Dr. Grewe's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedics Northwest15755 SW Sequoia Pkwy Ste 200, Portland, OR 97224 Directions (503) 639-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewe?
Dr. Grewe saved my function of by right arm after a 6 ft fall from a roof left me with a Grade 5 shoulder injury. 3 prior consults refused to treat because I am a post menopausal woman! Some downgraded the injury so that it did not require surgery. Dr. Grewe recognized the severity of the injury, I was scheduled for surgery before I left the office. 1 yr later I am fully recovered. Cannot recommend more.
About Dr. Scott Grewe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013919919
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewe works at
Dr. Grewe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.