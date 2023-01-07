See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Scott Grewe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Scott Grewe, MD

Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed

Dr. Grewe works at Orthopedics Northwest PC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grewe's Office Locations

    Orthopedics Northwest
    15755 SW Sequoia Pkwy Ste 200, Portland, OR 97224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 639-6002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Knee Sprain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Dr. Grewe saved my function of by right arm after a 6 ft fall from a roof left me with a Grade 5 shoulder injury. 3 prior consults refused to treat because I am a post menopausal woman! Some downgraded the injury so that it did not require surgery. Dr. Grewe recognized the severity of the injury, I was scheduled for surgery before I left the office. 1 yr later I am fully recovered. Cannot recommend more.
    Betty Simnitt — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Scott Grewe, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1013919919
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Salt Lake City Knee and Sportsmed
    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Emory University Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Grewe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grewe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grewe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grewe works at Orthopedics Northwest PC in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Grewe’s profile.

    Dr. Grewe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

