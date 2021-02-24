Dr. Scott Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Jackson works at
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Scott Jackson since at least 2012. He is a wonderful Dr and he found that I had a rare type of non hodgkins lymphoma that is very difficult to diagnose. I can only say good things about him. He's very skilled at medical dermatology.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1336267509
- LSU-New Orleans
- Lsu/Earl K. Long Medical Center-Baton Rouge
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dermatology
