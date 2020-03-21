Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Granville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
1
Cherry Westgate Family Practice Inc.2000 Newark Granville Rd Ste 100, Granville, OH 43023 Directions (740) 587-0087
2
Central Ohio Primary Care Phy Inc3382 PARIS BLVD, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 882-2521
3
Central Ohio Primary Care Phy Inc5070 BRADENTON AVE, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 764-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very cordial. Dr Johnson shows concern for your overall health. He encourages you to take responsibility for your health. He is very knowledgeable on helping you to understand your disease state and outcomes.
About Dr. Scott Johnson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
