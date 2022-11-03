See All General Dentists in Willmar, MN
Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS

Dentistry
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Willmar, MN. 

Dr. Martinka works at Lakes Area Dental in Willmar, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakes Area Dental
    408 Trott Ave SW, Willmar, MN 56201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (320) 244-5416
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown
Composite Fillings
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown

Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
In-Office 3D Cone Beam Imaging  Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Love the fact that he looked in My mouth and looked at what needed to be fixed didn’t say anything about my teeth being bad ( they are in my opinion) said let’s get you out pain and set me up for appointment in the am. And said we’ll take getting things fixed on step at a time. No pressure at all made me feel welcome. If you need a dentist talk to this practitioner! they will set you up and get you and your teeth back to where you need them. And the prices were very competitive.
    A. Wuollet — Nov 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS
    About Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851597330
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinka works at Lakes Area Dental in Willmar, MN. View the full address on Dr. Martinka’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

