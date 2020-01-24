Dr. Scott McClure, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McClure, DDS
Overview
Dr. Scott McClure, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
-
1
McClure Orthodontics4601 Lake Boone Trl Ste 1A, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 999-3971
-
2
McClure Orthodontics1003 High House Rd Ste 101, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 249-3647
-
3
McClure Orthodontics818 Timber Dr, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 249-3648
-
4
McClure Orthodontics3007 Wendell Blvd, Wendell, NC 27591 Directions (919) 249-3649
-
5
McClure Orthodontics1143 Executive Cir, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 249-3641
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClure?
My bonded retainer broke before the holidays, and an orthodontist had to remove the “studs.” My dentist recommended McClure Orthodontics, and I was very pleased with my experience. They understood my unusual appointment request and even saw me over lunch when I told them I needed minimize my time away from home (I have an infant son). They were extremely accommodating. Dr. McClure was friendly, but most importantly, he talked me through the procedure so I would know what was happening and not become nervous. His staff were welcoming and knowledgeable. Highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Scott McClure, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1942414446
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McClure using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
877 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.