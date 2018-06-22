Overview

Dr. Scott Newman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Memorial PromptCare and Family Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.