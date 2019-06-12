See All Family Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. Scott Noorda, DO

Family Medicine
4.7 (57)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Scott Noorda, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.

Dr. Noorda works at DOCTORS MAKING HOUSE CALLS in Durham, NC with other offices in St George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Making Housecalls
    2511 Old Cornwallis Rd Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 932-5700
  2. 2
    RESOLVE Medical
    640 E 700 S Ste 201, St George, UT 84770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. George Regional Hospital River Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adrenal Crisis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Heavy Metals Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Inflammation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Toxic Exposure Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin C Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Zinc Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Direct Primary Care (DPC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Noorda?

    Jun 12, 2019
    My husband and I have been seeing Dr Norda and his staff for several months. Have had significant improvements on all complaints. I feel we are listened to and treated with natural remedies that work to heal rather then mask. Always treated with respect by all staff. They even remember our names :).
    Julianne Bruley — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Noorda, DO

    Family Medicine
    12 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1255624755
    Education & Certifications

    Conroe Regional Medical Center-Lonestar Family Medicine
    Conroe Regional Medical Center
    MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Noorda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noorda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noorda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

