Overview
Dr. Scott Noorda, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Noorda works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Making Housecalls2511 Old Cornwallis Rd Ste 200, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 932-5700
-
2
RESOLVE Medical640 E 700 S Ste 201, St George, UT 84770 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Noorda?
My husband and I have been seeing Dr Norda and his staff for several months. Have had significant improvements on all complaints. I feel we are listened to and treated with natural remedies that work to heal rather then mask. Always treated with respect by all staff. They even remember our names :).
About Dr. Scott Noorda, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255624755
Education & Certifications
- Conroe Regional Medical Center-Lonestar Family Medicine
- Conroe Regional Medical Center
- MIDWESTERN UNIV CHICAGO COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noorda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorda works at
Dr. Noorda speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.