Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Robertson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Robertson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Robertson works at
Locations
-
1
Edna Valley Health Center4460 Broad St Ste 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 597-6715Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson?
About Dr. Scott Robertson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811970437
Education & Certifications
- Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn
- Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.