See All General Surgeons in Chico, CA
Dr. Scott Schneider, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Schneider, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Chico, CA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Schneider, MD

Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Schneider works at Scott D Schneider MD in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scott D Schneider MD
    251 Cohasset Rd Ste 320, Chico, CA 95926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 342-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?

    Sep 01, 2017
    Best Surgeon, super nice and easy to talk to. was able to fit me in before the end of the year when my ded had been met. very nice guy.
    chico,ca — Sep 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Schneider, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Schneider, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schneider to family and friends

    Dr. Schneider's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schneider

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Schneider, MD.

    About Dr. Scott Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659395051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Butterworth Hosp-MSU
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Spring Arbor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneider works at Scott D Schneider MD in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schneider’s profile.

    Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Schneider, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.