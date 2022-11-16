Dr. Scott Sigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sigman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Sigman, MD
Dr. Scott Sigman, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Sigman works at
Dr. Sigman's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Center227 Chelmsford St, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (508) 936-6787
-
2
Orthopedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (351) 214-4469
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sigman?
The procedure Dr. Sigman uses for rotator cuff repair was not painful at all. There was no need for narcotics! One week out I can raise my arm almost vertical! Very pleased with the results.
About Dr. Scott Sigman, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992775084
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
- Tufts Affiliated Orthopedic
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sigman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sigman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigman works at
226 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.