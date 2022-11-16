See All Other Doctors in Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Scott Sigman, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (226)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Sigman, MD

Dr. Scott Sigman, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Sigman works at OrthoLazer Chelmsford in Chelmsford, MA with other offices in North Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sigman's Office Locations

    OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Center
    227 Chelmsford St, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 936-6787
    Orthopedic Surgical Associates
    14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (351) 214-4469

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 226 ratings
    Patient Ratings (226)
    5 Star
    (215)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Sigman, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992775084
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic
    Residency
    • Tufts Affiliated Orthopedic
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Sigman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sigman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sigman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    226 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

